Gold prices continue to see huge increase in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continued to see a huge increase Wednesday with the value of the US dollar gaining steady gains against the Pakistan rupee and the price of yellow metal seeing a continuous increase in value in the international market, on Saturday.

The gold price of one tola of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1850 to reach Rs158,850 getting closer to the all-time high value of Rs162000 per tola in Pakistan that was set in July earlier this year

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1586 to reach Rs136,188.

The 10-gram of 22-Karat gold is being traded for Rs124839.

The gold prices in Pakistan are Rs5000 per tola less than that of Dubai market.

In the international market, the price of one ounce of gold was increased by $7 to reach $1782.

The price of 24-Karat silver in the country also increased by Rs10 per tola and was available for Rs1690 while the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat was increased by Rs8.60 to reach Rs1448.92.