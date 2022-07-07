Gold prices decline by Rs1000, hits Rs142,000 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decline of Rs1000 and was sold at Rs142,000 on Thursday against Rs143,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs858 and was sold at Rs121,742 against Rs122,600 the previous day, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also fell to Rs111,597 against its previous day sale at Rs112,383, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1,744 against its previous rate of $1,863, the association reported.