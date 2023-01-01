Gold prices decline

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs232, 800 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs234,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,458 to Rs 199,588 from Rs 201,046 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs182, 956 from Rs184,291, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$11 to $1956 against its sale at $1944, the association reported. (APP)