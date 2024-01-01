Gold prices decrease by Rs1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs282,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs283,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs857 to Rs241,941 from Rs242,798 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs221,780 from Rs222,565, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,430 and Rs2,940.67, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $2,727 from $2,727 last day, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 282.88 points, a negative change of 0.31 percent, closing at 92,021.44 points as compared to 92,304.32 points on the last trading day.

A total of 889,166,479 shares were traded during the day as compared to 752,664,527 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.474billion against Rs. 32.827 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 201 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.