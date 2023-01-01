Gold prices decrease by Rs550 to Rs216,850 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs550 and was sold at Rs216,850 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs217,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs471 to Rs185,914 from Rs186,385, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs170,421 from Rs170,853.

The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2530 and Rs2170 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 31 to $1974 against its sale at $2005, the association reported.