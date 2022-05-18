Gold prices fly to historic high in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prices of the 24kt gold in Pakistani markets have increased by Rs300 and reached Rs1,38,400 per tola on Wednesday.

According to reports, in the international market, rates of gold have decreased by US$17 to US$1816.

Anyhow, the rates of 10 grams gold of 24kt increased by Rs258 at Rs1,18,656 while 10 grams gold of 22kt was Rs1,08,768.

In the local market, the rates of silver of 24kt were Rs1570 per tola while the price of 10 grams silver 24kt was Rs1346.02.

According to the Sarafa Market, rates of gold are at all-time highest in Pakistan on Wednesday.