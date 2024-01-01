Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan have reached a new all-time high, with the precious metal being traded at Rs272,000 per tola, marking an increase of Rs3,500.

The Karachi Sarafa Association has confirmed the price hike, with 24-karat gold now standing at Rs233,196 per 10 grams, up by Rs3,001.

The upward trend was also reflected in the price of 22-karat gold, which rose to Rs213,763 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,612 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $35 during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market, with 24-karat silver being sold at Rs2,950 per tola and Rs2,529 per 10-gram.