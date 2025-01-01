Gold prices in Pakistan see massive drop

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The price of gold in Pakistan and globally continued to witness a decline.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola saw a significant drop of Rs2,300 on Saturday to reach Rs342,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,972, bringing it to Rs293,381.

Meanwhile, the silver prices in Pakistan fell on Saturday, with the price of a tola of 24-karat silver dropping by Rs45 to reach Rs3,382, and the price for 10 grams of silver falling to Rs 2,899.

The global gold market has also witnessed significant changes, with the price of gold per ounce declining by another $23 to reach $3,240.