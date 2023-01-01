Gold prices increase by Rs 1000 to Rs. 205,600 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1000 and was sold at Rs 205,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 204,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 176,268 from Rs 175,411, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 161,580 from Rs 160,794.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2050 and Rs 1929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$7 to $1957 against its sale at $1950, the association reported.