Gold prices increase by Rs1100 to 217,100 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1100 and was sold at Rs217,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs216,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs186,128 from Rs185,185, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs170,618 from Rs169,753.

The price of per tola silver dipped by Rs40 to close at Rs2530 and that of ten-gram silver also decreased by Rs33.36 to close at Rs2170.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 05 to $2008 against its sale at $2003, the association reported.