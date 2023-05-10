Gold prices increase by Rs2000 to Rs237,300 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2000 and was sold at Rs237,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs235,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,714 to Rs203,446 from Rs201,732, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs186,493 from Rs184,920.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to close at Rs2900 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs42.87 to Rs2486.28.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 05 to $1972 against its sale at $1977, the association reported.