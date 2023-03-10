Gold prices increase by Rs2,700 to Rs197,100

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs197,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs194,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,315 to Rs168,981 from Rs166,666 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs154,900 from Rs152,777 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,080 and Rs1,783.26 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$27 to $1,837 from US$1,810, the association reported. (APP)