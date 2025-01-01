Gold prices see sharp decline in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gold prices witnessed significant decline in Pakistan amid dropping global rates on Saturday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, price of per tola 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,700 to settle at Rs301,500. The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs4,030 to reach Rs258,487.

In international market, the prices of the precious commodity moved down by $50 to drop to $2,883 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,200 to hit all-time high of Rs306,200 while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,886 to reach Rs262,517.