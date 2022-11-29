Gold prices up by Rs300 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs161,600 against its sale at Rs161,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs258 and was sold at Rs138,546 compared to Rs138,288 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs127,000 against its sale at Rs126,765, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs1740 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs25.72 and was traded at 1491.76.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $3 and was traded at US $1,756 against its sale at US $1,759 the previous day, the association reported.