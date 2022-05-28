Gold prices witness another big decrease

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of gold Saturday witnessed another big decrease in the Pakistani jewellers’ markets.

The price of 24-carat gold has declined by Rs2750 per tola.

With this increase, the price of 24-carat gold reached Rs138,450.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has decreased by Rs2356 to reach Rs118,700.

The price of 10-gram gold of 22-carat also dropped to reach Rs108,807.

The price of 24-carat and 10-gram silver have also decreased by Rs20 and Rs17.14, respectively.

The 24-carat of silver is now available at Rs1570, while 10-grom is traded for Rs1346.02.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has declined by $6.

The international rate for the gold per ounce has now reached $1854.