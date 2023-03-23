Gold prices witness another big increase

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan bounced back on Saturday in line with a massive surge in international prices.

The price of 24-Karats gold increased by Rs1,200 per tola and Rs1,029 per 10 grams to settle at Rs198,700 and Rs170,353, respectively, according to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 22-Karat gold also reached 156157 per tola.

The international price of gold saw a huge surge of $32 per ounce as the price for one ounce of gold reached $1866.

The price of silver in the country remained stable as one tola and 10 grams of 24-karat silver was being traded for Rs2120 and Rs1817.55, respectively.