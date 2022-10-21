Gold rate dips by Rs500

ISLAMABAD (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 on Friday and was sold at Rs 147,400 against its sale at Rs147,900 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 428 and was sold at Rs 126,372 against Rs126,800; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs115,841 against its sale at Rs 116,234, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs1590 and Rs1363.16, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $14 and was sold at $1623 against its sale at $1637, the association reported.

