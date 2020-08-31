Gold rate reaches Rs118,000

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Gold price increased by Rs600 Monday morning with the start of the new business week as the 24-karat gold rate for one tola jumped to Rs118,000, local news channel reported.

It followed a $9 hike in the international market where the one ounce of gold is now available for $1,972. A similar trend is being witnessed in the case of silver whose per tola price increased to Rs1,410 in the local market. Meanwhile, the prices of 22-karat and 21-karat gold stood at Rs108,166 and Rs103,250 per tola respectively.