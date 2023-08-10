Gold rates decrease by Rs600 to Rs221,100 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs221,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs221,700 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs514 to Rs189,558 from Rs190,072 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold declined to Rs173,761 from Rs174,233, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 13 to $ 1,927 from $ 1,940, the association reported.