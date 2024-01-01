Gold rates dip by Rs600 to Rs217,300 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per-tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs217,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs217,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs514 to Rs186,300 from Rs186,814 whereas the prices of 10-gram 22-karat gold went down to Rs170,775 from Rs171,246, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per-tola and 10-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,067 from $.2,075, the Association reported.