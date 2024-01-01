Gold rates increase by Rs1,000

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs.218,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 217,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs186,900 from Rs186,043 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,325 from Rs170,539, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,065 from $.2,058, the Association reported.(APP)