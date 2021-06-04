Golden dream or a new trap

The Biden Administration has announced its commitment for tackling corruption as an economic and national security priority and vowed to lead international efforts to bring transparency to the global financial system and close loopholes that undermine democracy. The newly issued American National Security Strategic Guidance states that US will take special aim at confronting corruption, which rots democracy from the inside and is increasingly weaponized by authoritarian states to undermine democratic institutions. It will crack down on tax havens and illicit financing that contribute to income inequality, fund terrorism, and generate pernicious foreign influence.

According to reports, President Biden has issued a National Security Study Memorandum (NSSM) that establishes the fight against corruption as a core national security interest of the United States. The Biden Administration vowed to lead the efforts internationally to bring transparency to the US and international financial systems, including by reducing offshore financial secrecy, seizing stolen assets, and making it more difficult for those who steal to hide behind anonymity.

In fact, the United States had a well established and fool proof financial systems and there are minimum chances of corruption and financial embezzlement in the American Society, however all this episode is airing for trapping the international rivals including foreign government executives, Political, social and religious leaders, businessmen and bureaucrats for future blackmailing, cultivating them for US interest and haunting American’s adversaries under this new US law. This new American drive is specifically targeting the leaders of third world countries including Dictators, Monarchs, government servants and military leaders irrespective of the fact that they are involve in corruption or not.

Most of the third world people will be happy at this new US prediction, but historically it will not benefit the disadvantaged segments of society across the world.