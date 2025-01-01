Good news for BISP beneficiaries

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid said that quarterly payment under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative has officially been increased to Rs 13,500.

In a statement, Senator Rubina Khalid stated that the year 2025 is designated for the ‘Benazir Hunarmand Programme’, which aims to assist deserving person in securing employment after training from various opportunities.

BISP stands as one of the most significant social safety net initiatives in Pakistan, initiated in July 2008 with the objective of alleviating poverty and offering financial aid to the most at-risk groups within society.

This program predominantly focuses on women as its primary beneficiaries, thereby enhancing their financial independence to assist their families through unconditional cash transfers and various social protection strategies.

New Banks added for withdrawal

Previously, beneficiaries could withdraw their assistance only from Habib Bank Limited (HBL), often facing long wait times. To address this issue, the government has expanded the list of participating banks, making it easier for families to access their payments.

Eligible families can now withdraw their quarterly payments from the following banks: