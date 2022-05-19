F.P. Report

Karachi: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon giving good news to the Karachiites said that launch of Abdul Sattar Edhi (BRT Orange Line) is nearing as fleet of 20 buses of Abdul Sattar Edhi (Orange Line) arrived at the depot after clearance from Karachi port last night. In a statement the Provincial Minister added that 97 percent of the civil/ infrastructure work on the corridor has been completed adding that the Orange Line will be launched once it’s ITS system installation and mandatory training of bus drivers was completed.

He said that the Orange Line Corridor will provide safe and comfortable travelling facilities to the citizens of Orangi, Banaras , North Nazimabad and surrounding areas. Sharjeel Memon said that Orange Line bus covers 3.88 km corridor which starts from Town Municipal Administration Office (Orangi Town) and ends at Fatima Jinnah University for Women, Nazimabad.

Four stations equipped with modern facilities have been constructed along the corridor. It is estimated that 50,000 people travel daily on the BRT orange line. Sharjeel Memon maintained that preparations of design for integration of orange line into green line has already been ordered to make it cost effective and lessen the burden of subsidy on Sindh government adding that Sindh Infrastructure Development Company( SIDCL) has started working on the design of integration. He added that after the integration of both the BRTs, the orange line buses will run till Nagan Chowrangi.