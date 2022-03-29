Good news is expected: Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a press conference alongside Aslam Bhootani on the eve of the latter announcing his support for the opposition.

Chairman PPP said that yesterday was a historic day and the united opposition tabled the no-confidence against this selected PM. The BAP too annou-nced to leave this government and support the opposition. A day before that, the JWP announced its support for the opposition. To-day, we are grateful to Bhootani for standing with the opposition and the Paki-stani people during this sta-ge. The united opposition welcomes and salutes Bho-otani.

Responding to questions of the journalists, Zardari said that he had invited PML-Q and they congratulated me at midnight but went somewhere else in the morning.

CM Sindh and the Sindh cabinet are conducting dialogues with the MQM. Insha Allah, good news is expected.

We will bring a change in Punjab as per our will. PTI cannot make Pervaiz Elahi the CM as it does not have the numbers in the Punjab assembly, we do. It is too late now. The opposition will jointly nominate a candidate who will become the CM Punjab.

I believe and hope that the establishment is neutral, President Zardari said.

Responding to questions, Chairman PPP challenged Imran Khan to bring the ‘letter’ before the country. He said that it is Imran Khan’s habit to make false allegations. The numbers of the united opposition were sufficient when the no-confidence was submitted and have only increased since then. It was our desire to take along the allies as we believe that consensus is necessary for electoral reforms in the future.

As far as the MQM is concerned, there is not a single demand of theirs that we did not agree to. PPP has decided to find mutual ground with the MQM and form a long-term working relationship for the sake of Karachi and Pakistan.

We have and always will strive for the provinces to get their rights. People from Balochistan have pla-yed the primary role in the no-confidence, as they are coming forward with their decisions courageously.

The Speaker now cannot even think of doing something unconstitutional. We hope that our judiciary will not let rigging take place. We hope that it fulfils its responsibility.

Imran wanted to weaken the ECP and bring RTS+ through the EVMs to rig the 2023 elections. Ali Wazir’s production orders should be issued by the Speaker. Responding to a question about one of the PPP members, Bilawal said that it is the right of an individual to be granted bail by the court and the court has done so. I hope that the courts will take contempt action against those who are threatening to go against its orders.

No matter what threat he hurls, the united opposition will succeed. The ministers and bureaucracy should realise that it’s their last week too.

Responding to a question about the imposition of the Governor’s rule in Sindh, he challenged the government to try to do so.

