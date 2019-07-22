Google bans Chinese App developer from Play Store

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Google has removed around 60 apps developed by the Shanghai-based, U.S.-listed software firm CooTek from its Google Play store and banned the company from its Google AdMob advertising platform for allegedly engaging in malicious ad practices.

CooTek, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and known for products like the popular TouchPal Keyboard, denies the allegations but confirmed in a press release Wednesday that some of its apps have been “temporarily disabled” on Google’s platforms.

The move will not affect current users of CooTek’s apps, versions of which will remain available on Chinese app markets, the company added. “CooTek remains committed to upholding the highest standards in the industry and complying with Google Play developer policies,” the company’s press release said. A spokesperson told financial news outlet Caixin that CooTek has been negotiating with Google but has not yet received any feedback.

This isn’t the first time Google has taken action against developers with ties to China. DO Global — which is partly owned by tech giant Baidu Inc. — and Cheetah Mobile were hit with similar bans in April and November, respectively.

Courtesy: (sixthtone.com)