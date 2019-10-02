Google celebrates 81st birth anniversary of legendary actor Waheed Murad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Google paid tribute to legendary Pakistani actor, producer and script writer Waheed Murad on his 81st birth anniversary with a doodle, on Wednesday.

Born on October 2, 1938, Waheed Murad also known as Chocolate Hero, was a Pakistani film actor, producer and script writer. He graduated from the S.M. Arts College Karachi, and then earned a masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

He started his film career in a cameo in 1959 in the film Saathi when he was 21 years old. One of his films, Armaan, which was produced by him, was a great success. He acted in 125 feature films and earned 32 film awards.

In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death‚ he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts. He died on November 23‚ 1983 in Karachi.