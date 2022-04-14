Google enters the Ukraine war

Due to the war in Ukraine, we will pause monetization of content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war.”



The email further stated that “we have already been enforcing on claims related to the war in Ukraine when they violated existing policies(for instance, the Dangerous or Derogatory content policy prohibits monetizing content that incites violence or denies tragic events). This update is meant to clarify, and in some cases expand, our publisher guidance as it relates to this conflict.”



Those in the IT business sectors are looking at this move by Google very interestingly, where some are calling it a great move and others are calling at risky and dangerous move by Google. “Many countries around the world are going to look at Google with skeptical eyes” said a local journalist while talking to this scribe. He also said that some countries are going to come up with their own search engines and email facilities in order to equal their points with Google.



Another IT expert while talking to this scribe said that “internet and mobile phones are going to be a major factors in future disputes between countries.”



