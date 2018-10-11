Google maps on Android auto gets a redesign

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Google Maps app is getting updates however people using the app on Android Auto are neglected way more than others. Finally, Google Maps on Android Auto is now receiving an update which will provide users with the overall new look.

Google will make this update available for you and you won’t have to look for it. Most of the changes included in the update are purely aesthetic, but they give the app a cleaner look and feel.

In this update, Google will remove the hamburger menu, which was replaced with a standard Settings button placed at the bottom of the screen. The search bar is also located from right to left side with the Maps icons.

After the removal hamburger menu means that one will not be able to do anything while in navigation mode. Before Navigating, one can easily click in the search bar to find a destination.

So if you want to enjoy these new changes made to the app, get the newest version of Maps and Android Auto and wait for the update to arrive.

Recently Google Maps Music Control Feature will solve this issue. Switching between Songs and albums is a difficult task when you are driving a car and at the same time following Google Maps instruction to reach your destination.

