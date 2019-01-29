Google officially to end sold search console features

Barry Schwartz

WASHINGTON: I reported on Friday that Google will be deprecating some or all of the old Search Console features so they can focus more on the new Google Search Console. Well, Google made it official by posting a blog post on the news on the Google Webmaster Blog.

Most of what I wrote on Friday was accurate – but let me recap here so you know what is going on.

Structured data dashboard is going away, Google’s new Search Console has other reports to get you most of this data.

Property Sets is going away without an announced replacement, but we suspect Google is working on something like domain property

Android Apps features are going away, instead Google says use Firebase.

Blocked resources report is going away, again Google says use the URL inspection tool

The disavow tool is likely staying around, for now:

So here we go – are you ready to let go of the old Google Search Console? Make sure to review this Google help doc to compare the two.

Courtesy: (seroundtable.com)