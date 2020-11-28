Google pays tribute to Bano Qudsia on her 92th birthday with doodle

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Google on Saturday honoured legendary Urdu writer Bano Qudsia on her 92nd birthday with a special doodle.

“Today’s Doodle honours the life and legacy of Pakistani novelist and stage and television playwright Bano Qudsia, affectionately known as Bano Aapa (Elder Sister), who is widely credited as one of the most significant Urdu language authors in modern times,” said the US-based search engine.

“Happy birthday, Bano Qudsia! Your contributions to Pakistani literature and entertainment will continue to resonate for generations to come!” said Google.

Qudsia was known for writing on love and hope and had written Urdu classics like “Aadhi Baat” (Half Talk, 1968) and the novel “Raja Gidh” (The Vulture King, 1981).

She was born on November 28, 1928, in Firozpur, British India and started writing short stories when she was a child. She earned her master’s degree in Urdu after moving to Lahore during the partition. During those times she also met her future husband and fellow luminary of Urdu literature Ashfaq Ahmad.

Qudsia’s was credited for writing thought-provoking television plays that led her to become a cultural trendsetter. She wrote 25 novels and also founded her own magazine called “Dastango”.

“Even as her legend grew throughout her six-decade career, she maintained a reputation for her radical acceptance and kindness, known to embrace those from all walks of life who approached her for mentorship or assistance,” said Google.

The Pakistani governments honoured her with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1983 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2000.