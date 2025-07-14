Google to launch ads in AI overviews in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Google has announced that it will expand its Ads in AI Overviews feature to several Asia-Pacific markets later this year, including Pakistan.

This move will allow businesses in the country to place ads directly within AI-generated summaries in Google Search, opening new opportunities to reach potential customers during their search journey.

AI Overviews, now used by more than 1.5 billion people worldwide, is already driving over 10% growth in commercial search queries. With the integration of ads into these summaries, Pakistani businesses will be able to connect with users more effectively, right from the point of discovery to decision-making.

This ad format leverages Google’s advanced AI to match user intent with relevant content. By analysing both search queries and the context of AI-generated summaries, businesses can position themselves as the next logical step in a user’s search journey, particularly in moments of high relevance that were previously harder to target.

“Ads in AI Overviews” is part of a broader suite of AI-driven tools designed to help marketers adapt to the evolving digital landscape. These include: AI Max for Search: Uses Google’s Gemini AI to analyse websites and generate ad headlines tailored to user needs, eliminating reliance on extensive keyword lists. Offers a more advanced, conversational search experience with deeper reasoning, multi-modal capabilities, and contextual ad placement —soon to be tested in the USA new workspace within Google Ads will use tools like Imagen (for image generation) and Veo (for video) to create limitless variations of high-performing content.

Acts as a smart assistant within Google Ads and Analytics. It helps marketers by generating, optimising, and maintaining campaigns based on data and user inputs, leading to real-time suggestions, better insights, and reduced manual effort.

A new feature powered by AI allows brands to find and partner with YouTube creators using smart search filters like trends, audience demographics, and engagement data — enabling content promotion directly as ads.

Sapna Chadha, Vice President for Google Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, said,“As consumer journeys grow more complex and marketing resources are stretched, we’re providing marketers with our most intelligent tools yet—ones that are faster, more creative, and more personalised.”

The rollout of these AI-powered advertising solutions in Pakistan is expected to help local businesses stay competitive, boost visibility, and deliver better user experiences with less manual effort.