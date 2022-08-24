Google unveils a new crop of Fitbit gear

Ina Fried

Google on Wednesday announced three new Fitbit wearables, packing additional sensors along with other software and hardware updates.

Why it matters: With the launch, Google is showing its commitment to continue the Fitbit line of trackers even as it works to incorporate some of Fitbit’s technology into other products, such as the forthcoming Pixel Watch.

Details: The new products represent the first family of products developed under Google, though they are incremental updates to products introduced prior to the acquisition.

At the high end, the Sense 2 smartwatch ($299) packs a body response sensor, a continuous stress-monitoring sensor as well as FDA-cleared heart rhythm detection.

The mid-range Versa 4 smartwatch ($229) includes built-in GPS and 40 different exercise modes.

The entry-level Inspire 3 ($99) offers up to 10 days of battery life along with stress management and sleep-tracking features, along with fitness capabilities.

All three new Fitbit models include 6 months of the company’s premium service and are available for pre-order. The Inspire 3 will start shipping next month, with the other two models promised for sometime this fall.

The big picture: Google’s launch comes ahead of the latest Apple Watch models, which are expected to debut at an Apple event on Sept. 7. Google has teased (but not formally announced) a Wear OS-based Pixel Wartch, due this fall, that will incorporate some of Fitbit’s technology.

