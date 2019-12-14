Google’s Interpreter Mode launched to translate 44 languages in real time

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Google Assistant‘s Interpreter Mode, the feature that uses artificial intelligence and allows Google Assistant to translate human conversations in real time, has been officially made available for the phones.

Google says it will work with 44 languages and can be invoked by saying commands like “Hey Google, help me speak Thai” or “Hey Google, be my German translator.” You can also simply use the keyboard if you’re in a quiet environment.

Once you’re in interpreter mode, the Google Assistant will translate your speech and read it out loud. On phone screens, the Assistant is able to offer up Smart Replies that can speed up the conversation by letting you respond without having to speak.

The feature was previously only available on Google Home devices; however, now that it's available for smartphones, it'll offer the option of Smart Replies that speed up conversations by allowing non-verbal responses.

The Interpreter Mode is available for both iOS and Android Google Assistant smartphone apps.