Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service will launch on November 19th

WASHINGTON: Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is right around the corner, and we knew nearly everything we needed to know about its launch — except when in November it’d go live for the first wave of early adopters who spent $130 for the Founder’s Edition package. We just got the answer at the company’s Pixel 4 launch event, and that answer is: November 19th. Google also confirmed to The Verge separately that Stadia will support the Pixel 4 at launch.

That’s literally the only Stadia news we got before Google’s Rick Osterloh moved on to other topics, and he didn’t come back to it later, so that’s all we’re getting today it seems.

Courtesy: (theverge.com)