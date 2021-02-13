Goons attack Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s set

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: During the shooting of Sunny Leone’s web series ‘Anamika’ goons attacked the location and set.

According to the Indian media, Sunny Leone is shooting for director Karukaram Bhatt’s web series these days. Situation got worst when some wicked attack the sets of shooting and demanded director to give 14 lakh rupees.

Sunny was afraid to see the whole situation but Karakuram sent her home immediately to ensure her safety.

Director told media that Fighters association is now looking after the matter.