GOT actor Kristofer Hivju regains health

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has fully recovered.

The actor joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Sara Bareilles among the other stars who have successfully battled COVID-19 after testing positive for the killer virus.

The Norwegian, who is best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on TV, has revealed that he and his wife have both recovered.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife,” the actor wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“After several weeks inn quarantine (sic), and also a couple more indoors after beeing (sic) free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all take care of each other in this strange time.”