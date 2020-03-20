GOT star Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: The growing corona pandemic has affected almost every faction of the global community including showbiz and sports celebrities.

The “Game of Thrones” actor Indira Varma has become one of the victims of the deadly virus as she tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The 46-year old, who played the character of Ellaria Sand in the widely famous HBO fantasy series, recently confirmed that she has been tested positive for the virus in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The actress wrote to her post, “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice,” adding “Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

On the work front, Indira was starring in The Seagull in London’s West End, alongside co-star Emilia Clarke but the play was put to halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.