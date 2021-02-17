GOT stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome their first child together

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones sweethearts Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. The couple has welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together, confirmed Page Six.

Harington and Leslie, who largely kept their pregnancy a private affair, chose to announce the birth via a public appearance with their little bundle of joy. The couple was seen out and about in London on Feb. 16 with their baby boy in tow (or snuggly tucked on Leslie’s chest for accuracy.)

Kit Harington’s rep further confirmed the news to E! News, saying that the lovebirds are “very, very happy!”

Pictures of the two on their London stroll were obtained by Page Six.

Leslie first announced her pregnancy in September 2020, debuting her growing baby bump in a stunning black and white shoot with the UK magazine MAKE. She did not reveal much about her journey, however, commented on her experience a month later while talking to The New York Post.

“I am thrilled to be expecting and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” she had said.

Kit Harington and Leslie tied the knot in 2018 after courting each other since 2012 when they played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the hit HBO show GoT.