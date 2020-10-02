Gov. J.B. Pritzker vows to fight climate change with clean energy. Only three other states mined more climate-changing coal than Illinois last year.

F.P. Report

CHICAGO: The proposed site of a discharge pipeline into the Big Muddy River in Franklin County near West Frankfort, Illinois, photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises to move Illinois into a clean energy future. He pledges to make the state a leader in fighting climate change.

But key decisions by the Chicago Democrat’s administration could ensure Illinois remains one of the nation’s biggest contributors of lung-damaging, climate-changing pollution for years to come.

Illinois already is a major supplier of coal, the chief source of heat-trapping gases warming the planet. After Pritzker took office in early 2019, his administration began clearing the way for a new coal mine, despite a sharp fall in demand for the fossil fuel as electric utilities shift to cheaper, cleaner sources of energy.

Pritzker appointees also tentatively approved a 12-mile pipeline that every day would dump millions of gallons of toxic waste into a Mississippi River tributary, making it easier for a recently bankrupt company to continue digging coal out of the state’s second-largest mine.

The governor’s aides said their reviews of the projects are far from over. “We don’t agree that the administration’s decisions are locking Illinois into a coal-dependent future,” Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s spokeswoman, said in an email response to questions from the Chicago Tribune.

Abudayyeh said the governor made his intentions clear with a list of principles for a clean-energy future. But Pritzker’s “Putting Customers & Climate First” agenda does not address the impacts of coal mining.

State support for coal companies reflects the lingering clout of a once-dominant industry in Illinois, where the southern, coal-rich portion of the state is closer to the Deep South than Chicago and is still tied politically to a bygone era.

Four years after President Donald Trump vowed he would save the industry, coal is expected to provide less than a fifth of the nation’s electricity this year, down from more than half a decade ago. Industry giants — once regulars on the Fortune 500 list of profitable companies — are closing mines, shedding jobs and seeking bankruptcy protection from creditors.

“I’m hard-pressed to think of any state or analyst upbeat about the future of coal,” said Barry Rabe, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan. “Increasingly, the discussion is about how we can navigate a just, humane transition.”

Coal mines keep being approved even as the damage to public health and the environment becomes more widely understood.

During 2019 alone, companies that burned Illinois coal released more than 82 million tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to a formula developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The staggering amount of climate-changing pollution is equivalent to more than three years of emissions from the 4.6 million automobiles registered in Illinois.

Eight underground coal mines operating in Illinois also pollute rivers and streams. Two are on the EPA’s watchlist of major Clean Water Act offenders, federal records show; four others have violated limits on toxic metals and chemicals dumped into waterways this year.

What makes the disconnect more jarring between Pritzker’s climate promises and his coal policies: The state’s highly automated, non-union mines employ fewer workers every year. Most of what is dug out of the ground ends up in other states and countries.

Illinois mine employment peaked in 1930, when more than 51,000 workers extracted nearly 52 million tons of coal. The workforce has been declining ever since.

By the end of 2019, federal records show, the number of miners in the state had dropped to fewer than 3,000. Yet only Wyoming, West Virginia and Pennsylvania mined more coal last year than the 45 million tons from Illinois. Production dipped only slightly in recent years while overseas markets dried up and domestic customers switched to cleaner-burning, less-expensive natural gas and pollution-free wind power.

Squeezed by rivals and faced with legal pressure from environmental groups, energy companies announced the retirement of 322 coal-fired power plants across the nation during the past decade, including nine during the past year in Illinois, according to a list compiled by the nonprofit Sierra Club.

“All of these coal companies can’t survive in a rational economic climate,” said Seth Feaster, an analyst with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis , a nonprofit group that tracks the transition from fossil fuels. “Sooner rather than later there will be no place for their coal to go.”

The coronavirus pandemic is another setback. Between January and June, federal records show, Illinois coal mines cut more than 900 jobs.

What’s left of coal-fired electric generation in Illinois is fueled mostly by out-of-state suppliers. During the early 1990s, the state’s utilities decided it was less expensive to comply with the federal Clean Air Act by switching to low-sulfur Wyoming coal instead of installing pollution-control equipment to scrub high-sulfur Illinois coal.

But Illinois coal has a lasting effect on global climate wherever it is burned. It also is a major source of lung-damaging pollution that triggers respiratory ailments and contributes to heart disease close and far away from coal-fired power plants and factories.

“If you are going to align your state’s energy policies with your climate and health goals, you have to do something about coal mining,” said Bruce Nilles, executive director of the nonprofit Climate Imperative project and former leader of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign. Based on his public statements, Pritzker is one of several Democratic governors mindful that if climate change is left unchecked, surges of extreme heat, wildfires, drought, flooding and rising seas could kill millions of people and devastate the global economy.

Pritzker and the other governors vow their states will rely solely on carbon-free electricity or become carbon-neutral by 2050. They contend their plans will help heal the planet while creating thousands of jobs to manufacture, build and maintain wind turbines, solar panels and other sources of renewable energy.

Two months ago the governor outlined his principles to accelerate what so far has been a slow but steady shift to clean energy. “By working together,” he said, “we can build on that progress to protect consumers and the climate.”

During his 2018 campaign, Pritzker promised Illinois would reduce climate pollution on par with the Paris Agreement , a global treaty Trump withdrew from at the urging of fossil fuel executives. Candidate Pritzker also lambasted the industry-friendly record of his Republican opponent, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, whose 2015 inauguration was bankrolled in part by one of the state’s coal magnates.

As governor, Pritzker officially joined states and cities on record saying they will comply with the climate accord. He followed up by extending lifelines to some of the same coal executives who backed Rauner, including Robert F. Murray, a major Trump fundraiser who spearheaded the Republican president’s rollbacks of clean air and water regulations .

Foresight Energy, a company Murray controlled until last month, wants to build a pipeline for contaminated water seeping into its Pond Creek mine in Williamson County, about 300 miles south of Chicago. The pipeline would empty into the Big Muddy River, a major regional waterway still impaired by pollution from earlier mining operations.

Foresight and its parent company, Murray Energy , declared bankruptcy during the past year. The restructured companies are severing their affiliation, though both will continue to be led by Robert F. Murray’s nephew, according to court documents.