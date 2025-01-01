Gov Kundi urges PM Shehbaz take notice of power, gas loadsheding in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging to take immediate action to end electricity and gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing serious concerns over electricity and gas loadshedding in the province during the holy month of Ramadan, the governor stated that KP is a province that produces an ample amount of electricity and natural gas, yet it is being deprived of its own resources.

He criticized the ongoing power and gas outages, saying they have made life miserable for the people of the province.

He further pointed out that despite the Prime Minister’s announcement of uninterrupted power and gas supply during Ramadan, the reality on the ground is different. Load shedding during Sehri, Iftar, and prayer times has caused immense difficulties for citizens, he added.

“The sanctity of Ramadan demands that people be provided with a peaceful environment,” the Governor emphasized.He stressed that resolving these issues would allow the people of KP to focus on their religious obligations like the rest of the country.