Governance by the way of Ordinance

The Supreme Court in its judgment on Thursday stated that the ordinances could only be promulgated in respect of emergent matters because this alone was what the Constitution permitted. The Apex court in its verdict regarding the petitions filed by 581 individuals against the Sindh High Court order challenging the Income Support Levy Act-2013, and the Income Support Levy sought to be recovered pursuant to the subject Act. The verdict stated that the President and Governors may promulgate ordinances, but their power to promulgate ordinances is restricted by the Constitution. According to the constitution, the President may only promulgate an ordinance in respect of any matter in the Federal Legislative List, when neither the Senate nor the National Assembly is in session and can only do so when ‘circumstances merit some urgency, while provincial governors may promulgate an ordinance in respect of any matter which is not mentioned in the Federal Legislative List when the concerned Provincial Assembly is not in session. The court further said that history is a testament to the fact that whenever the Constitution is violated it disrespects the public, undermining democracy and national unity.

The public elects their representatives to legislate in the best interests of the people as well as the country, however, the governments had been using the instrument of ordinance instead of legislation in the matters which were opposed or likely to be opposed by the majority of the parliamentarians in the Assembly. The incumbent government had massively used the ordinances as an alternative to the legislation because of its minority in the upper house of the parliament. Although the government has a legal branch and attorney generals in the center as well as the province for legal consultancy in respect of its legislations and otherwise, the government employees remained unable to advise the rulers according to the constitution, yet they manipulated the constitutional provisions in the benefit of the sitting governments. The court has denounced this selfish behavior and set the guidelines for the rulers and their counsels to rule the country in accordance with the constitution in the future.

