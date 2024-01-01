Government again offers talks to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Again extending an olive branch to the embattled PTI, the federal government on Saturday offered talks to the party.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said, “Come and have talks with us. The government does not want confrontation; it wants to resolve the issues.”

“You, on the other hand, want to protest,” he said, adding, “Let us together build the country and make the nation prosperous.”

If both parties would remain locked in confrontation, the minister went on to say, the country would be ruined. “If you want to see us out of corridors of power. Do this. But please do not destroy the country.”

Musadik said that after the February 8 general elections, the PML-N had asked the PTI to form a government. “Then why did not you form the government then?”

Responding to a question, Musadik Malik said the gas tariff has not been increased. He said the gas consumers have not been burdened this time.

The minister said alleviating poverty, reducing inflation and providing job opportunities to the youth are the foremost priorities of the government.

He said the inflation is gradually coming down. He said development projects are being executed especially in the backward areas with the aim to provide job opportunities.

Replying to a question, Musadik Malik said that the FBR will be digitized and the state-owned enterprises will be privatized.

Courtesy: 24News