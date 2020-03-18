Government announces to postpone all exams till June 1 due to Coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has on Wednesday announced that all exams have been postponed till June 1 for the safety of the children which is paramount to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government.

Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference in Islamabad and stressed that examinations of Cambridge, University of London or any other institutions will not be held before the aforementioned date.

“The board exams are likely to be scheduled between June 1 to July 15 and university admissions have also been delayed as a result.

“The universities have evacuated their hostels upon the government’s advice and only foreign students have been allowed to stay. No teachers are required to come to the educational institutions either.

“The government will acquire two to three channels from the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to give lectures to students. A committee has been formed in this regard.

“The decision to close educational institutions till April 5 has been implemented and further steps will be taken after analyzing the situation. Consultations will be held with all provincial education ministers on March 27. All cultural programs have also been cancelled.”

Earlier today the health minister tweeted, “Let me reiterate that the decision to postpone ALL exams up till June 1 has been taken because the safety of our children is of paramount importance to PM Imran Khan and our government. We will continue to review the situation and take necessary decisions to protect our children.”

It is pertinent here to mention that all decisions have been taken in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic as the number of patients in Pakistan has increased to 240.