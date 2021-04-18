Government believes in negotiations: Fawad says

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the government believed in negotiations but would not be blackmailed.

In a statement issued here, he said that Police and Rangers personnel were abducted in Lahore and an operation was carried out after their abduction.

Fawad said the state did not budge to the blackmailing tactics of the banned armed group. He said that Prime Minister as a devotee of the Holy Prophet S.A.W. has raised the issue of Islamophobia on every forum.