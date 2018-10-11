Government committed to broaden tax base: Hammad Azhar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tax Bar Association on Thursday called on Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in Islamabad.

According to a statement released by Press Information Department, Pakistan Tax Bar Association assured its full support to the government in its efforts to enhance revenue collection in the country.

The delegation told the minister that members of Pakistan Tax Bar Association are willing to work with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in any possible way for enhancing tax revenues and promoting a tax compliance culture in the country.

The minister said the government is fully committed to broadening the tax base and introduce equitable taxation.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association delegation later met Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Dr. Farogh Naseem at the Ministry for Law and Justice.

The delegation congratulated the minister on assuming his responsibilities and assured him of the support of 8000 members of the Tax Bar Association in all the positive endeavours he would undertake.

He apprised the minister regarding the issues faced by the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue due to shortage of Judicial Members. It was further recommended that federal government should appoint an Accountant Member of BPS 21.

The federal minister suggested that the issue can be resolved through contract hiring as the procedure of FPSC is a bit lengthy.

The delegation also suggested that capacity building measure for Fiscal Law Officers may be undertaken.

The delegation also stressed the need to empower the tribunals with contempt as a tool to implement orders and a Bill of Rights for the taxpayers.

The federal minister assured the delegation of his support and asked for detailed plans on certain suggestions.

He was of the view that integrity of commissioners was of great importance in the matters of taxes.

He proposed to the delegation that video and tape recording of the court/tribunal proceedings would be helpful to keep a record of court proceedings.

The federal minister emphasized the need for a powerful and independent tribunal with competent and honest members. He also suggested that the forum of Commissioner Appeals should be abolished. Mr. Naeem Shah, Former President of the Tax Bar Association was also present at the occasion.

