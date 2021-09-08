Government departments and lack of accountability

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the unsatisfactory reply of Pakistan Public Works Department, Peshawar, regarding the case of alleged malpractices in PWD Batkhela Division, KPK.

The Chairman Committee, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan ordered a sub-committee to look into the matters regarding malpractices and embezzlement in Pak PWD Batkhela Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sub-Committee has to submit the report to the main committee after evaluation of the facts. The committee was briefed regarding Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) water filtration plants and tube wells installed along with staff posted there in grade-14 and above.

