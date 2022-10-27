Government hails apolitical role of establishment: Rana Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday hailed the apolitical role of the armed forces and for its commitment to perform their role as per the law and constitution of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had been questioning the political role of the establishment during the last six months. However, the establishment through a presser had reaffirmed the commitment to play its role as per the constitution, he said. The minister also appreciated the stance of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who rejected the offer for a lifetime extension from Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said PTI leader Imran Khan’s detestable face was exposed before the nation even further after the apex intelligence agency chief stepped up to set the record straight regarding cipher and Arshad Sharif’s murder in a rare presser. Rana Sanaullah said the press briefing by the DG ISPR and the DG ISI has further exposed PTI Chairman Imran Khan who staged the drama of cipher to defeat the no-confidence motion moved against him.

The minister said the politics of the PTI leader, whose heinous face was unmasked by the audio leaks, was aimed at mongering hate and dividing the nation. “Democracy cannot move ahead in the presence of Khan’s negative agenda,” the interior minister said adding that no political or non-political group would be allowed to damage the economy and stability of the country.

The minister termed the death of journalist Arshad Sharif as a tragic incident and said that he was forced to leave the country after a threat alert issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and propaganda against him. He said that this matter had been politicized like cipher issue and the detestable face was exposed before the nation even.

Threat alert issued by the KPK government would be properly inquired while other facts including the departure of Arshad Sharif to Dubai and Kenya to be verified. All information regarding ownership of a farmhouse in Kenya and the identity of Khurram and Waqar would be shared with the nation, the minister said.

“I would not level any allegation about a particular act of crime on anyone due to my position,” the minister said. However, the clues are leading toward two personalities including Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal. He said that PTI exploited the Model Town incident in 2014 to stage sit-in and it was again trying to do politics on the issue of Arshad Sharif. In favor of his argument, the minister said that Imran Khan earlier announced holding the long march on October 28, 2022 but he suddenly changed the protest date to coincide with the day when the dead body of Arshad Sharif was being transported.

He said that two-member team had been sent to Kenya for gathering facts about this incident. The team has been instructed to get access to Khurram and Waqar, information about their employer and business, ownership of the farm house and inquiry facts of police party investigating into this case. About the long march call of PTI, he said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had received the application and reviewing it, however, gathering could be allowed at places in sector H-9 and G-9 allocated by courts. The professional assessment of their intention was being made and permission might be granted after fulfilling all the requirements.

He said that PTI had sought permission for public gathering/sit-in at a suitable place on November 4, 2022 and could be only allowed at places allocated by courts. In case of any unrest, the participants of long march would be stopped at entry points of the capital as requisite number has been provided from Rangers, FC, Sindh and Islamabad police. All other resources and logistic support have been provided to them, the minister said that participants would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone. Most of the buildings in the Red Zone are symbols of State and Article 245 has been also invoked. The personnel of Rangers and Pak Army would perform duty there.

