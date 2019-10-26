Government negotiation committee to meet PM Imran Khan today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government’s negotiation committee will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday and he will informed him regarding the upcoming Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March.

According to reports, Defence Minister and committee head Pervez Khattak will brief the premier regarding the session that was held with the opposition’s Rahber Committee.

The government committee will finalize the future strategy after consulting with the PM and hold a press conference afterwards. It has been learnt that the negotiation team has already informed Imran Khan regarding the deadlock between the government and the opposition.

It is worth mentioning here that the government’s negotiation team and the Rahber Committee had met in Islamabad on Friday and hit a deadlock. Both parties stated that they could not reach any final decision and announced that the dialogues will continue.