Government owned Properties are being successfuly auctioned

F.P. Report

FAISLABAD: In the forth phase of the auction of government owned Properties, the Property located at Canal Bank Road, Faisal town Mouza Malikpur Manawala, Chak 203, Faisalabad D-Ground, People’s Colony Faisalabad.

The reserved price of the aforementioned property was 640,000,000 Rs and it is sold against Rs. 645000000.

It is pertinent to mention that out of total 27 Properties 20 have been auctioned so far, the largest of these would be the last one. That’s is the land of Republic Motors Limited, the reserved price for RML is more than 5 billion Rs. The 90% of money thus received would go for debt retirement and rest of the 10% for poverty alleviation in the country.

In the next step Government owned Properties in Vehari, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Kagan will be auctioned

Meanwhile, Ministry of Privatisation, in line with the directives of Prime Minister, has commenced the auction of government owned Properties from September 7th 2020, so far 20 Properties in four cities have been auctioned with PKR 1 billion proceeds.

In the next stop the auction will take place at Multan , Vehari & Rahim Yar Khan starting from 16th of September 2020, this journey will culminate on 28th of this month with the auction of the biggest property, worth more than 5 billion PKR.

All the properties have been auctioned through open bidding and in a transparent manner.

